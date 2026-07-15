Speed Limits On Rural Sections Of MO Interstates Are On The Rise

Speed limits on rural interstates and freeways around the state are being raised.

A Senate bill which made its way through the General Assembly calls for the speed limits to be bumped up from 70 miles-per-hour to 75 miles-per-hour.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will still decide where to adjust speed limits, based on traffic and safety conditions.

Governor Mike Kehoe has signed the bill into law approving the higher speed limits which will officially go in effect on August 28th.