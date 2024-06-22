Laker Lunker Challenge V-I-P Tournament Sees Locals Winning Big

Sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90’s combined to send this year’s Laker Lunker Challenge V-I-P Tournament into the history books.

The event featuring one professional teamed up with a co-angler hit the water Friday and Saturday.

Organizer and professional participant Marcus Sykora gives credit the to community for making the event what it is.

“The credit goes to the fishermen….I mean, right? Cuz, I mean think….think about it. That’s what makes me feel good….that’s my integrate happiness about the situation….the kids, the comradery, all of the event….the smiles, the laughs…all that stuff.”

Over $25,000 was raised from the event for the Camdenton R-3 Booster Club.

On the water, however, it was Quent Reed and Steve Heitman taking home bragging honors with a combined catch of 11.09 pounds. Sykora and Andy Eidson came in second with 10.79 pounds.

And Lawson Hibdon teamed up with Ryan Lustig for a third-place catch of 10.06 pounds.