Early-Morning Blaze Damages Camdenton Residence

An early-morning fire causes significant damage to a vacant residence on Blair Avenue in Camdenton.

Mid-County Deputy Chief Mark Amsinger says the call was received shortly after 2:30 Tuesday morning and, upon arrival, heavy fire was showing from the single-story residence.

Fire personnel from Mid-County and Osage Beach initiated an aggressive attack and were able to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. Fire units remained on the scene for another two hours for overhaul operations.

Also assisting at the scene were the Camden County Ambulance District, Camdenton police and Laclede Electric.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.