Laquey H.S. Teacher Accused of Having Sex with a Student Arrested in Texas

A Laquey High School teacher accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old student has been taken into custody after reportedly leaving Missouri to live with family in the State of Texas.

26-year-old Hailey Clifton-Carmack was arrested and is being held in the Comal County (TX) Jail.

Clifton-Carmack had formally been charged on Thursday in Pulaski County with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child sexual conduct, statutory rape, having sexual contact with a student and child molestation being more than four years older than a victim under the age of 17.

The victim’s father, identified as Mark Creighton, also faces one count of endangering with sexual conduct. Creighton allegedly admitted to knowing about the relationship between Clifton-Carmack and his son. He has since been released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Bond for Clifton-Carmack was set at $250,000.