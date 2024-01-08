MODOT Says Roadwork Could Affect Trout Season At Bennett Spring

Afficionados of trout fishing are being given a heads up about some scheduled road work during this next season, which will have a definite impact on your journeys to Bennett Spring State Park west of Lebanon.

“Laclede County 64. For those that head out to Bennett Springs State Park, we are going to replace the bridge just west of city limits.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says the scheduled project will not immediately affect your trout fishing commutes.

“The date in which we will allow the closure of the travel way to after Memorial Day. So this gives those that trout fish the opportunity to get out there for Opening Day and enjoy the first few months of trout season.”

Roeger goes on to say the overall project, which is expected to extend into the winter season, will also include re-aligning the roadway with what will be the new bridge.