Snow May Hit The Lake This Weekend But All Eyes Are On Next Week

While the lake area might get a little snow shower activity into the early morning hours on Saturday, all eyes are starting to focus on a major system which is expected to arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“We aren’t going to be really sure on accumulation until we get towards Monday,” says Weatherology’s Cara Foster.

She goes on to say, being in Missouri, there’s only one certainty for a forecast that’s still a few days out…anything can happen between now and then.

“Day by day, this thing is going to be shifting around and, you know, changing. So as close as we can get without really speculating too much will be the best.”

KRMS will continue to monitor this system as it approaches and will be bringing you the latest closings and cancellations as they come in.

Here’s a look at the latest details that the National Weather Service is saying in regards to the system.

“A large storm system will bring widespread, moderate precipitation and gusty winds to the region Monday through Tuesday night. There is currently a 40-60% chance of minor impacts, mainly on Tuesday, largely due to snow amounts. Exact timing and amounts of each precipitation type are still being ironed out.”