Late Night Blaze Destroys Home on Route-D in Camden County

A late-night fire on Tuesday destroys a single-wide mobile home and its contents in the 9900 block of State Route-D west of Camdenton.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says first arriving units found the home well involved with fire showing out of all the windows. It took about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

All occupants were able to get out safely before crews arrived on the scene and its been determined that the fire started in a utility room near a breaker box.

There were no injuries and the American Red Cross is helping the family out with some essentials.

The Camden County Ambulance District assisted at the scene while Osage Beach Fire provided coverage for any other calls within the Mid-County District.