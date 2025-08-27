Cardinals First Baseman Faces Six Game Suspension

Bad news for Cardinals first baseman Wilson Contreras.

He is suspended for six games after his physical outburst and ensuing ejection a couple of nights ago.

He’s appealing that suspension.

Here’s more from our sports partners at CBS….

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras has been suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions during Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday. Contreras is appealing, which means he’ll remain available until his appeal is heard and ruled upon.

Contreras inadvertently struck hitting coach Brant Brown with his bat after being ejected from the Cardinals’ Monday night win over the Pirates (box score). Contreras, who was tossed during the bottom of the seventh inning after arguing balls and strikes, appeared to toss his bat toward first-base umpire Stu Scheurwater, who had intervened in an attempt to diffuse the situation. Instead, it struck Brown on the upper body.

Contreras would later throw a bucket of treats on the field after heading into the dugout.

See the full article and videos on CBS’s website: https://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/cardinals-willson-contreras-suspended-six-games-after-throwing-bat-toward-umpire-during-heated-ejection/

*** photo part of the CBS story…