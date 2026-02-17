Tue. Feb 17th, 2026

 

Late Night Fire Damages House in Linn Creek

An electrical issue is being blamed for a house fire discovered late Monday night in the 800 block of Winter Wood Loop in Linn Creek.

Firefighters from Osage Beach and Mid-County along with personnel from the Camden County Ambulance District  responded to the blaze while Lake Ozark provided a move-up in Osage Beach.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible along with the homeowner who was on the roof with a garden hose containing most of the fire. Firefighters made entry keeping any extension to the area of origin.

The Red Cross was also contacted to assist the residents.

Reporter Mike Anthony