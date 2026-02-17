Late Night Fire Damages House in Linn Creek

An electrical issue is being blamed for a house fire discovered late Monday night in the 800 block of Winter Wood Loop in Linn Creek.

Firefighters from Osage Beach and Mid-County along with personnel from the Camden County Ambulance District responded to the blaze while Lake Ozark provided a move-up in Osage Beach.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible along with the homeowner who was on the roof with a garden hose containing most of the fire. Firefighters made entry keeping any extension to the area of origin.

The Red Cross was also contacted to assist the residents.