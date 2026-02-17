Video Gaming Ruled Illegal by a Federal Judge, MO House to Debate a State-Run Video Lottery System

The Missouri State House of Representatives is set to take up the issue to debate legislation on a bill seeking to create a state-run video lottery system to replace the current games which, this past Friday, were ruled by a federal judge to be illegal gambling devices.

The bill before the house would give the Missouri Lottery authority to issues licenses for the games which would be required to pay out at least 80-percent of the money wagered as prizes with about another one-third of the profits to be dedicated to state education programs, not to mention imposing a three-percent tax on the video lottery profits to go toward local governments.

The debate will come on the heels of the first criminal case filed in Camden County over an alleged gambling machine being continued on Tuesday until a later date.