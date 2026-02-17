New Youth Program Center To Be Built In Lebanon Area

A Special Youth Program expansion has been announced in the city of Lebanon.

According to a report from KY3, Project 360 Youth Services is in the process of constructing a safe space, called the “Sound House,” expected to be located on 3.5 acres north of the town near the High School.

Officials tell KY3 that the facility’s location is crucial, allowing young adults to use the house without having to be seen boarding a bus, an issue that has deterred many from going to the facility in the past.

There is an official tour of the current facility at 210 South Adams taking place today, one that happened at 1:30PM and another set for 6:30PM.

A sneak peek of the new facility is also expected to be announced soon, along with volunteer opportunities.