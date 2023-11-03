Latest Missouri General Revenue Shows Mixed Bag Of Numbers

Fri. Nov 3rd, 2023
It’s another mixed bag of numbers for the latest general revenue report released by State Budget Director Dan Haug.
According to the numbers, net general revenue collections for October 2023 declined by zero-point-seven percent compared to October 2022…from $904.4 million to $898.3 million this year.
At the same time, net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.4 percent compared to 2022 from $4.14 billion to $4.04 billion this year.
Gross collections by tax type saw increases for sales and use tax, corporate income and corporate franchise tax, refunds and all other collections with the exception of individual income tax which did see about a 10-percent decrease.
*****Full Report…..
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for October 2023 declined 0.7 percent compared to those for October 2022, from $904.4 million last year to $898.3 million this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.4 percent compared to October 2022, from $4.14 billion last year to $4.04 billion this year.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
###