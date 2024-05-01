Latest Scam in Lake Area Demanding Payment for Community Bridge Tolls

It doesn’t take very long for scammers to try taking aim at residents in the lake area.

That’s according to Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines who says, not even a day after tolls were discontinued for crossing the Community Bridge, reports of text messages being received demanding payments, or else, started coming in.

Hines, himself, even received the text.

NEWS-05-02-2024 BRIDGE SCAM

Hines also says, if someone from the Community Bridge needs to reach you, it will be done by U.S. Mail and just to delete any text messages you receive saying you still owe a toll.