Lebanon Man Charged with Child Abuse, Assaulting an Officer, More in Camden County

A 24-year-old from Lebanon faces several felony charges in Camden County after a sequence of events on Sunday which, allegedly, included child abuse or neglect and assaulting a Camdenton police officer.

The probable cause statement indicates that officers were dispatched to an apparent business after a report of screaming and crying coming from a room where Jonathon Alan Lesser-Howser was staying with two small children.

After initially refusing to open the door, Lesser-Howser resisted efforts by the officer who forcibly took him down injuring himself in the process. Backup arrived and Lesser-Howser was taken into custody while the officer and two children were taken to the hospital…one of the children suffering from a possible sexual assault and fractured skull.

Lesser-Howser is formally charged with felonies for first-degree domestic assault, abuse or neglect of a child with serious injury, assault-special victim and resisting arrest along with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s being held without bond.