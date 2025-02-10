Lebanon Police Investigating Unoccupied Encampement

A call to investigate a potential nuisance in the 700 block of Millcreek Road leads to the discovery of an unoccupied encampment in Lebanon.

Lebanon police say scattered trash and containers filled with unidentified liquids, signs of open burning violations, camping and littering ordinances were all found at the site leading officials to post a nuisance violation notice.

Chief Jerry Harrison says the city has recently increased proactive patrols to address the problem of nuisance violations calling it an issue of maintaining property and protecting the safety of nearby residents and children.

Cleanup at the Millcreek Road site is expected to be completed, weather permitting, within the next week.