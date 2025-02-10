Osage Beach Moves To Install LPR’s & Oppose Efforts To Pass Statewide Ban

You can add the City of Osage Beach to a growing list of municipalities voicing its opposition to any efforts to pass a statewide ban on the use of license plate readers.

Speaking during this week’s meeting, Alderman Kevin Rucker says House Bill-658 currently being considered would be a setback to law enforcement.

“Filed by one of our local representatives is my understanding, Trying to remove it, trying to remove that from the state. Again, we have evidence here of some real good work that was done because of this technology.”

That bill sponsored by Jeff Vernetti, has stalled over the past month after being read twice.

Rucker also says, because of the concept’s effectiveness as a law enforcement tool, Osage Beach does plan to move forward on the installation of the LPR’s.

“The ordinance in the county has says they won’t allow them in the unincorporated portion of the county, and that’s why we will be having them here in Osage Beach.”

The city has approved $19,400 for the installation of six FLOCK LPR’s in the 2025 budget and hopes to have them installed and functional by Memorial Day.