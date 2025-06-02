Lees Summit Police Officer Shot, Statewide Blue Alert Issued for Missouri

A Lees Summit police officer has been shot and a Blue Alert issued for information leading to the capture of the suspect.

The highway patrol identifies the suspect as 27-year-old Thomas Eugene Tolbert, a black male standing 6’2”, about 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black top with hood and black shorts and in possession of a 10 millimeter handgun.

It’s alleged that an officer responded to a domestic disturbance late Sunday night before Tolbert fled on foot and shot the officer who was in pursuit. The officer’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening and the getaway car was located in Grandview.

Tolbert is further described as having a history of aggravated assault and shooting at law enforcement. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.