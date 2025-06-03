fbpx

One Seriously Hurt When Hit in the Head by an Anchor

The highway patrol says two people were seriously injured late Monday afternoon in an incident on the water at the 31-mile marker of the main channel in Camden County.

The patrol’s report says the two were anchored when the 19-year-old woman from Tekamah, Nebraska, operating the boat put the vessel in reverse trying to avoid a collision with another vessel. At that time, the anchor became dislodged and struck her passenger, a 20-year-old man from Santa Rosa, New Mexico.

It’s unclear how the operator was injured. The report says both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The 19-year-old also faces a pending charge of boating while intoxicated involving serious physical injury and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Reporter Mike Anthony