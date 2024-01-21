Legendary A-10 Pilot To Visit The Lake Area On January 26th

A legendary U.S. Air Force fighter pilot will land in the lake area next week to present the background and mission of his A-10 Thunderbolt-2 and, perhaps, a couple of his own personal combat experiences in the aircraft.

Lieutenant Colonel John “Karl” Marks, an Air Force Reserve pilot assigned to the 442nd Fighter Wing at Whiteman Air Base, made history in September-2021 when he became the only pilot to reach 7,000 hours in the A-10-C Thunderbolt.

Marks will deliver his presentation next Friday, January 26th at 5:30, at the Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar.

The event, which is open to the public, is being made possible through a cooperative effort between the Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary and Treetop Village.

Also included on the Lieutenant Colonel’s resume…thirteen combat deployments in multiple theaters of operation including Desert Storm, the Iraqi invasion where he’s known for destroying 23 Iraqi tanks in one day and six deployments to Afghanistan.