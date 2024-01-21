Lake Ozark BOA Meeting Will Look At Final Approval For Water Extension Project

Old business and second readings appear to highlight the agenda for next Tuesday afternoon’s board of aldermen meeting in Lake Ozark.

The board is expected to give final approval to contracts for a water extension project along Overlook Road and for the milling and paving of a portion of Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Also on the agenda is approving a special event permit for the Mardi Gras Pub Crawl which is set for February 17th and an executive session to consider personnel and legal issues.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, following the State of the City presentation, will begin at 5:30 in city hall.