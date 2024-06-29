Lightning Strike Apparent Cause of Early-Morning House Fire in Linn Creek

IMG_6119

(KRMS-TV Video)

An apparent lightning strike is being blamed for a fire which destroyed a newly-constructed or nearly completed house in Linn Creek.

Personnel from the Osage Beach and Mid-County Fire Districts responded around 6:45 A.M. on Saturday (06/29/2024) to the scene on Balboa Court and discovered the structure was already well-involved.

A water shuttle was also set up to help fight the blaze while Lake Ozark personnel provided coverage for Osage Beach.

The house was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters were on the scene for at least a couple hours.