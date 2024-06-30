Accidents Across Missouri’s Waterways Result In Injuries And 1 Death This Weekend

One person is dead and four others injured in two separate incidents on Friday outside of the lake area on Friday.

The highway patrol report says a 20-year-old from Warrensburg drowned Friday afternoon when he was pinned under water by a riding mower which slid down an embankment and overturned into a private pond in Henry County.

In Stone County around 10:30 Friday night on Table Rock Lake, one boat was drifting near Kimberling City when it was hit by another boat.

All occupants were apparently thrown into the water and were able to swim back to one of the boats.

Four people in the drifting boat, including a 5-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were treated at a Springfield hospital.