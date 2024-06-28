LOWA Looking For Volunteers At This Year’s Shootout

The Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance is putting the call out for those who might be interested in volunteering on, and off, the water for this year’s Shootout event in August.

On the water, volunteer patrol boats are needed to help with keeping spectators away from the course and to enforce the no-wake areas. On land, volunteers are also needed for other duties.

The Shootout is August 24th from 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and again on Sunday the 25th from 8:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.

If interested, you should contact the watershed alliance.