Lightning Strike Likely Cause of House Fire in Roach

An apparent lightning strike is being called the likely cause of a house fire in Roach that caused significant damage.

The Southwest Camden County Fire District says the call was received shortly before 9:00 Thursday night to the location in the 1300 lock of Cedar Ridge Circle.

Upon arrival the home was well-involved and a second alarm was sent out.

Providing mutual aid were personnel from the Mid-County, Northwest, Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach fire districts along with Mercy Medical Services and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported.