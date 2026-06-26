Fri. Jun 26th, 2026

 

Lightning Strike Likely Cause of House Fire in Roach

All News RSS Feed Friday, June 26th, 2026

An apparent lightning strike is being called the likely cause of a house fire in Roach that caused significant damage.

The Southwest Camden County Fire District says the call was received shortly before 9:00 Thursday night to the location in the 1300 lock of Cedar Ridge Circle.

 Upon arrival the home was well-involved and a second alarm was sent out.

Providing mutual aid were personnel from the Mid-County, Northwest, Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach fire districts along with Mercy Medical Services and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported.

All News RSS Feed Friday, June 26th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony