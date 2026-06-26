Miller County Murder Case Comes to End with Plea Deal After Dual Cause of Death Revealed

An Eldon-area man avoids a jury trial in a Second-Degree Murder case after entering a guilty plea on Thursday to an amended charge of Voluntary Manslaughter in Miller County.

Kendrick Terrell Cook had been accused of the March-2024 strangulation death of Anna Corado at the apartment off Village Marina Drive where the two lived at the time claiming that the death occurred when they were doing cocaine one last time together before breaking up.

Cook took off from the scene before turning himself in about a week later.

The charge was amended and the maximum 15 year sentence ordered after the preliminary hearing indicated a dual cause of death being the strangulation which was further aided by the ingestion of cocaine and not solely because of the strangulation.

A previous charge of Abandoning a Corpse had also been dismissed earlier during the court proceedings.

Judge Aaron Koeppen presided over the sentencing with the class-B felony carrying a minimum sentence served of less than four years before Cook is eligible for parole consideration.