Linn Creek Business Destroyed by Fire

A Linn Creek area business is destroyed by fire.

Osage Beach and Mid-County personnel responded early Monday evening to the location in the area of Crystal Springs Road and found heavy smoke and fire with the flames spreading quickly.

More mutual aid from Sunrise Beach and Gravois was summoned to the fire which firefighters had a difficult time with because of multiple cars, a propane tank and other flammables inside the building. Water also had to be shuttled in due to no hydrants in the area.

Lake Ozark and Eldon also responded to provide district coverage for Osage Beach. It took over four-and-a-half hours on the scene but, fortunately, the business was closed at the time and there were no injuries reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Osage Beach Fire Marshal’s Office but does not appear to have been suspicious.