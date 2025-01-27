Chiefs Win AFC Championship – Heading To The Superbowl Against The Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs could be on the verge of history as they are going back to the Super Bowl after another nail biting win.

This coming in the AFC Championship over the Bills 32 to 29.

Patrick Mahomes, 245 yards and a touchdown.

He runs for a couple of scores as well.

As we know in this series, these games between the Chiefs and the Bills come down to the wire.

This one was no different.

So it sets up the Chiefs and Eagles in the Super Bowl a little less than two weeks away.

The Chiefs open up as a point and a half favorite over an Eagles team that romped over the Washington Commanders 55 to 23.

And the Chiefs will have an opportunity at three straight Super Bowl championships, something that has never been done before in the history of the league.

Not the Patriots, not the Cowboys, not the Steelers or 49ers.

The Chiefs, the chance at being the very first to ever do it.