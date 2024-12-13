Linn Creek House Destroyed by Fire

A house in Linn Creek is a total loss after catching on fire.

Osage Beach Assistant Fire Chief Steve Stafford says the call to the 11-hundred block of Grandview Lane, off Y-Road, was received just before 3:30 Thursday afternoon and, upon arrival, at least fifty-percent of the two-story house was involved.

The blaze had already also spread to a boat and a trailer in the front yard.

With mutual aid from Lake Ozark, Mid-County, Sunrise Beach and Gravois Mills, it took about an hour and 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Nobody was home at the time and there were no injuries reported. Fire personnel remained on the scene for about six hours and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was also called in to help determine a cause for the fire.