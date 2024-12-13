Representative Bernskoetter Pre-Files Bill To Modify Unemployment Benefits

A bill pre-filed for the 2025 legislative session by Missouri Senator Mike Bernskoetter would modify unemployment benefits based on the unemployment rate at the time.

Under current law, a person can receive benefits for up to 20 weeks. A low unemployment rate, according to Bernskoetter, is a sign that jobs are available and those looking for jobs would not need as much time on benefits.

Bernskoetter also calls the bill a commonsense reform to the system that he’s been working on for years.

If passed during the session and signed by the governor, the new provisions would take effect on January 1, 2026.