No forced annexations for the city of Linn Creek following input from the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments.

According to the Lake Sun, Matt Kostelnik an economic development specialist was hired to write a comprehensive plan for the city, and in doing so discussions arose over a 3,600 acre of land for sale that touches the city.

The Lake Sun says if it were to be developed, neighboring properties would be incorporated into the city with access to city water and sewer.

The land itself touches stretches along Highway 54 between Camdenton and Big Surf.

A survey was sent out to see if residents were in favor of growing the city, and two public meetings were held in January and March on the concept.

The idea behind getting the land into the city limits is to allow Linn Creek to connect the gap between Camdenton and Osage Beach.