Wed. Oct 22nd, 2025

 

Linn Creek Police On The Hunt For Stolen Equipment

Tuesday, October 21st, 2025

Linn Creek police are asking the public for any possible information following the theft of some equipment from the business park.

The incident or incidents happened sometime between Saturday and Monday morning.

The stolen equipment includes a red Mahindra tractor with a box blade and a black 2008 Doolittle trailer with Missouri registration 2-8-D-4-L-L.

Anyone with information about the equipment or the person or persons responsible should contact Linn Creek police (573-346-6300).

Reporter Mike Anthony