Edwards Man Behind Bars Facing Charges For Drugs And Firearm Possession

A 63-year-old man from Edwards is being held on several felony charges after being arrested apparently sometime Friday afternoon in Camden County.

Members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and Camden County deputies responded to the location in the 1200-block of State Road-FF after receiving information that Rodney Sager, who was to be served with an order of protection, was also in possession of methamphetamine and firearms.

It’s alleged that Sager admitted to recently consuming meth and that he did have firearms in a bedroom closet.

The consent search uncovered a box with a plastic baggy containing suspected meth and seven firearms which were seized.

Sager is formally charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance and seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He’s being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.