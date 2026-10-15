Macks Creek Substitute Teacher and Cross County Coach Accused of Distributing CSAM

The Hickory County Treasurer who also serves as a substitute teacher and the head cross country coach in the Macks Creek School District faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole after a criminal complaint was filed accusing him of distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 51-year-old Kenneth Ratliff was formally charged after allegedly sending a Child Sexual Abuse Material video depicting a prepubescent child in a group chat when he encountered undercover agents.

A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date. The case is part of Project Safe Childhood and was investigated by the FBI.