Fri. Oct 16th, 2026

 

Macks Creek Substitute Teacher and Cross County Coach Accused of Distributing CSAM

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Thursday, October 15th, 2026

The Hickory County Treasurer who also serves as a substitute teacher and the head cross country coach in the Macks Creek School District faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole after a criminal complaint was filed accusing him of distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 51-year-old Kenneth Ratliff was formally charged after allegedly sending a Child Sexual Abuse Material video depicting a prepubescent child in a group chat when he encountered undercover agents.

A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date. The case is part of Project Safe Childhood and was investigated by the FBI.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Thursday, October 15th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony