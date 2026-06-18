Linn Creek Woman Faces Charges Of Impersonating A Nurse

A Linn Creek woman faces several pending charges after getting a job as a Graduate Practical Nurse in Osage Beach.

The problem being, Darcee Jo Heath, did not have the formal training and now is being charged with three counts of forgery and one count of the fraudulent use of nursing credentials.

The probable cause statement alleges that Heath forged college records used to obtain her employment which began to unravel when other nursing staff told management she was incompetent and unable to perform even simple healthcare tasks.

No patients were harmed according to the probable cause which indicates that Heath had also applied at several other potential employers.

Bond was set at $50,000.