Eldon Man Facing Charges After Attempting To Resell Stolen One Piece Card

How much is a “Portgas D. Ace” trading card really worth and is it worth going to jail for?

A 36-year-old from Eldon is finding out the hard way after allegedly swiping a One Piece card earlier this month from a store in Camdenton and then selling it at a different store for $880.

A probable cause statement says Cody Cochran was caught on security footage apparently slipping the card into his pocket which was out of camera view. The outline of the card, however, was visible when his pocket was back in camera view.

Cochran was picked up by Osage Beach Police and then transferred to the Camden County Jail where he was put on a 24-hour hold and has since been formally charged with felony Stealing-$750 or More.

And, in case you are wondering, the card is reportedly worth around $1,500.