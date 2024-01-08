Blaine Luetkemeyer Plans Retirement From Public Office By 2025

Longtime Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says he will step out of office in favor of retirement at the end of this year.

Luetkemeyer, who released his announcement on Thursday, has represented the 15-county district, which includes Camden and Miller counties, has been in the office since 2009.

During that time, Luetkemeyer has served as chairman and vice-chair on several different committees and helped to pass landmark housing reform legislation to combat fraud related to COVID relief programs.

Luetkemeyer, from the St. Elizabeth area, will close out 2024 before officially retiring so he can spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.