Osage Beach Couple on the Run from Florida Sentenced to Probation on Drug Charge in Camden County

An Osage Beach couple taken into custody on a felony drug charge and two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs have been sentenced in a plea deal to supervised probation on the drug charge.

It was alleged at the time of the arrest, in April, that Nikolas Harris and Helen Harris were on the run from child abuse and drug charges in Escambia County, Florida.

The U.S. Marshals Service joined in the hunt tracking the Harris’s to Missouri at the residence in Osage Beach where glass pipes, methamphetamine and sex toys in the childrens’ bedroom were allegedly discovered.

The probation is for a term of five years with the drug charge to fall off their records if probation is successfully completed. While the Harris’s were sentenced on Thursday, authorities in Missouri and Florida were working together to place the children in an undisclosed location.