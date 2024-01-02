LOPD Asking Public for Information after Apparent Incident at Casey’s

Tue. Jan 2nd, 2024
Lake Ozark police are turning to the public for information wanted in connection to an incident that apparently happened at Casey’s.
Although very little information is being released…including a date and a time…the police department’s social media page contains video pictures of a person of interest described as 5-10 to about 6-foot tall, maybe 20-years-old and was wearing a black hoodie along with a black t-shirt with white lettering spelling “Professional Rawdogger” on it. The suspect was also wearing a black hat with gray sweats and white shoes.
Anyone with information on the incident or the person in question is urged to contact the Lake Ozark Police Department (573-365-5371).