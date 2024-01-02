Sunrise Beach Man Faces More Jailtime For New Rape Charges Stemming From 2020

A Sunrise Beach-area man serving 10 years in prison after recently pleading guilty in Camden County to first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a victim under the age of 14 is scheduled to be back in a Morgan County courtroom next week on a similar charge.

Now-24-year-old Trevan Matthew Isaacs faces a second-degree statutory rape charge for an incident which allegedly happened back in July of 2020.

A jury trial on the charge against Isaacs is expected to start Tuesday morning with four days being allowed for the trial which is being presided over by the Honorable Circuit Judge Matthew P. Hamner.

If convicted on the second-degree charge, Isaacs could be sentenced to another seven years in the department of corrections.