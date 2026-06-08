Mon. Jun 8th, 2026

 

LOZ App 2.0 Sponsorship to Make Some Wakes this Weekend

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, June 8th, 2026

The new LOZ App 2.0 is teaming up with a well-known name in the powerboat racing world and will very soon be helping to create some wakes at Lake of the Ozarks.

The app has inked a sponsorship deal with Team Harrington Offshore Racing to vbecome the title sponsor of the team’s 1990 Saber Cyclone Twin Modified V-Hull.

The agreement featuring the newly-sponsored boat will officially make its debut and branding reveal this weekend during the IHRA’s offshore event at Lake of the Ozarks.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, June 8th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony