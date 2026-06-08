LOZ App 2.0 Sponsorship to Make Some Wakes this Weekend

The new LOZ App 2.0 is teaming up with a well-known name in the powerboat racing world and will very soon be helping to create some wakes at Lake of the Ozarks.

The app has inked a sponsorship deal with Team Harrington Offshore Racing to vbecome the title sponsor of the team’s 1990 Saber Cyclone Twin Modified V-Hull.

The agreement featuring the newly-sponsored boat will officially make its debut and branding reveal this weekend during the IHRA’s offshore event at Lake of the Ozarks.