Machine Malfunction In Camden County Leads To Late Night Recount

If you stayed up into the early-morning hours of Wednesday wondering when the final precinct for the General Election would be reported in Camden County, you may have needed some extra caffeine.

According to the county clerk’s office, the several hour delay was caused by a machine used to count the absentee votes not shutting down properly. That forced the office to use a backup machine to re-run the 9,000 absentee votes just as a safeguard to the process.

As it turned out, the last ballot was counted right around 2:45-AM before the final unofficial totals were published…one of those results saw the Mid-County Fire District’s operating levy go from 26 votes on the downside to a 223 vote approval.