Osage Beach Fire District Nearing Record Calls For The Year

The Osage Beach Fire District is on the brink of a record-year for the total number of calls with that record expected to be eclipsed by Thanksgiving Day.

Chief Paul Berardi says, with 196 responses for the month of October, that brings the year-to-date number of responses up to 2,112 calls…457 more than at the same time in 2023 and only 132 short of the year-end total in 2018.

Of the 196 calls in October, there were five structure fires to go along with five natural cover fires, four rubbish fires and three vehicle fires.

There were also 15 traffic accidents and three HAZMAT-related calls.