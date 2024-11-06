Portions Of I-44 & Roads South Are Closed Due To Ongoing Flooding

If you’re planning to travel between Rolla and Waynesville in Pulaski County, just know some roads are now officially closed due to the ongoing flooding.

That includes portions of Eastbound Interstate 44 at the Devil’s Elbow, where water is covering the highway at the Big Piney River, as well as Westbound Interstate 44 at Jerome, where the Gasconade River is also over the highway.

Also, Pulaski County Route J, M & Z, the old route 66, are dealing with flooding and road closures as well.

It may take some time for the water to recede and officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes in the time being.

For the latest on all closed roadways across the region, check out the MoDOT Traveler Map: https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html