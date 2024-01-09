Macks Creek Man Charged with Felony Kidnapping and Domestic Assault

A 37-year-old from Macks Creek faces several felony counts in connection to an apparent domestic incident that occurred on, or about, November 24th.

The complaint and a probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse allege that Joshua David Taylor restrained the unidentified victim for the purpose of inflicting physical injury.

The complaint also alleges that Taylor caused injury to the victim…described as under the age of 17…by pouring boiling water on the victim’s body, beating the victim with oxygen tanks, poking the victim with a hot fireplace poker and burning the victim’s leg with a piece of hot coal.

Taylor is formally charged with first-degree domestic assault, ab use or neglect of a child, endearing the welfare of a child no sexual conduct and first-degree kidnapping-terrorizing and inflicting injury.

He’s being held without bond in the Camden County Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned today (01/09/2024).