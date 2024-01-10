School Of The Osage Fixes Mass Notification Glitch – Says Future Updates Should Have No Issues

If you are the parent of a School of the Osage student and you did not receive notification about classes being held virtually today, don’t feel too bad because you are not alone.

That’s according to Director of Communications Corey Toenjes who says the mass notification system did not have all the updated information needed for the alerts.

“There was a filtering issue with the new mass notification system. We believe it is fixed and sent out an additional mass notification text message later this morning. We also noticed that some of the contacts did not fully complete online registration.”

Toenjes also says any other problems have also been corrected and the system is updated.

****Note….a previous quote was pasted incorrectly due to a translation error in our system. This is an updated quote from Director Toenjes.