Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday January 10th, 2024 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Wed. Jan 10th, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..
(As of 8PM 01/09)
Schools Closed:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Cole Camp R-1
Dogwood Hills State School in Eldon
High Point R-3
Hickory R-1
Laquey R-3
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-1 & R-2
Moniteau R-5
Morgan R-1 – Stover
Morgan R-2 – Versailles
Richland R-4
Swedeborg R-3
Visitation Inter-Parish School Vienna
Following Schools are Virtual today:
Climax Springs R-4
Dallas R-1
Warsaw R-9
Government Closures/Cancellations:
None at this time
Business Closures/Cancellations:
Disabled American Veterans # 17 – Coffee Talk Cancelled For Wednesday
If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.
