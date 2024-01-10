Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday January 10th, 2024 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..

(As of 8PM 01/09)

Schools Closed:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Camp R-1

Dogwood Hills State School in Eldon

High Point R-3

Hickory R-1

Laquey R-3

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-1 & R-2

Moniteau R-5

Morgan R-1 – Stover

Morgan R-2 – Versailles

Richland R-4

Swedeborg R-3

Visitation Inter-Parish School Vienna

Following Schools are Virtual today:

Climax Springs R-4

Dallas R-1

Warsaw R-9

Government Closures/Cancellations:

None at this time

Business Closures/Cancellations:

Disabled American Veterans # 17 – Coffee Talk Cancelled For Wednesday

If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.

