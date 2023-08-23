Macks Creek Park Board Holding First Major Event At Rejuvenated Park

Preparations for an event happening this weekend in the rejuvenated community park in Macks Creek continue.

Jerry Palmer, on the park board, says the park is really beginning to take shape and develop an identity of its own.

“We have our first park equipment put out there. We’ve got some little diggers out there now. We’ve expanded our sponsor signs. We’ve had to put a new sign place for signs up. And it’s rolling.”

Palmer also says, while all the planned improvements may not be ready in time, the park is hosting a back-to-school bash this Saturday from 4:00-8:00pm complete with food and drinks, games, a 50-50 raffle and some good old hometown fun.

You don’t have to live in Macks Creek to show up.

All proceeds from the day will go toward the continued redevelopment of the park.