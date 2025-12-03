Macks Creek Teenager Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuits in Camden County

A 19-year-old from Macks Creek is being held in the Camden County Jail after leading Linn Creek police on a high-speed pursuit followed by a foot chase before eventually being taken into custody by officers from Linn Creek and Osage Beach.

The probable cause statement filed alleges that Terrance Jackson Dickerson was operating a motorcycle in a careless and imprudent manner flipping off the Linn Creek officer several times during the pursuit before turning off highway-54 and eventually crashing the bike.

A perimeter was set up after Dickerson shed some clothing and took off on foot. A search of the clothing allegedly uncovered his wallet, multiple driver’s licenses and credit-debit cards which were not his and a small baggie containing powder which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Dickerson, who has a past history of drug possession, was taken to Lake Regional for a fit for confinement before being booked into the jail without any further incident.

He’s formally charged with possession of a controlled substance and aggravated fleeing a stop or detention.