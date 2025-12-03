Vernetti Announces Re-Election Bid for 123rd House Seat

Lake area representative Jeff Vernetti has announced his plan to run for re-election to the 123rd House seat.

Vernetti, a Republican first elected in 2024, says he’s running again to ensure that Camden County will continue to be heard in Jefferson City and so he can continue to focus on major infrastructure needs, fighting utility overreach, supporting local businesses and agriculture and protecting taxpayers.

Vernetti also remains active in the community serving on various boards and representing several organizations.

He and his wife, Kelly, are also local business owners and the parents of two children.

The Primary Election for the House seat will be in August of next year with the General Election set for November 3rd…also next year.