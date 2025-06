Hold that thought on the expected start date for the highway-54 resurfacing project.

The project, stretching from Highway-17 in Cole County to the Osage River bridge in Miller County, was expected to begin on Monday but, according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, it didn’t happen.

NEWS-06-17-2025 54 RESURFACING

When the work does start, first up will be the eastbound lanes. One lane of traffic is expected to remain open during all phases of the overall project.